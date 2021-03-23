Man presumed dead after falling off personal watercraft at West Miami-Dade lake

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Divers are searching for the body of a man who went missing after falling off a personal watercraft at a lake in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a lake off the Dolphin Expressway near Northwest 25th Street, at around 7:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, a group was riding their personal watercrafts on the lake when a man fell off, went into the water and did not resurface.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue divers went into the water to search for the man, but were not able to locate him.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials searched the white pickup truck parked at the water’s edge and the personal watercraft attached to it for anything that could lead to the missing man.

The search for the missing is a recovery mission, not a rescue mission, officials said.

