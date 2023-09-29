MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody, including a pregnant woman, after a pursuit eastbound on the Dolphin Expressway came to a crashing end in Miami.

7News cameras captured Miami Fire Rescue crews putting the handcuffed woman in the back of an ambulance near Northwest 17th Avenue, late Friday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the pursuit stemmed from a shooting in Florida City that sent a teenager to the hospital.

Investigators said a white Volkswagen matched from a witness near the location of the shooting.

Officers had their eye on the sedan when they saw someone inside the vehicle throwing guns out the window down the Florida Turnpike near Kendall Drive, as they made their way to the Dolphin Expressway.

Nestor Ivan said he wasn’t on the road when his wife’s Honda was rear-ended during the high-speed chase.

“The police was chasing the white car with a guy inside with a gun and everything. Could you imagine?” he said. “She was very nervous with the high blood pressure, but she is fine now.”

After the air bags went off in the Volkswagen, police surrounded the doors.

7Skyforce captured the moment officers pulled out their guns to get the man behind the wheel.

Officers moved the man from the back of the Volkswagen to the back of a police cruiser.

The second subject, the pregnant passenger, was taken to the hospital. She was seen hiding her face with her hands cuffed in front of her.

Police said the teen injured in Florida City was shot in the chest. He was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police have not identified the man and woman who were taken into custody, as they continue to investigate.

