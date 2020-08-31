Man poses as FedEx carrier, steals mail from Miami Beach apartment

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man posing as a FedEx carrier was caught on camera breaking into mailboxes at a Miami Beach apartment.

The theft occurred at the apartment located at 1670 Lincoln Court on the night of Aug. 17.

The man, seen wearing the company shirt, pried open several mailboxes with what appears to be a knife and took whatever mail was inside before rolling away on a white scooter.

While he thought he was slick, the surveillance camera above him caught him in the act.

Dan DiNassa, one of the mail victims, showed the footage of the crime to fellow victims, like Adi Zilberberg.

“He’s not that smart, because there’s a camera right above him. He looks around, I don’t know how he misses it,” DiNassa said. “He uses a wheeled scooter.”

“Interesting. That’s my mailbox,” Zilberberg said.

“It’s not good that someone come here and do that,” said Mauro Calcagno, another mail theft victim.

Not good at all, but the camera took very high-resolution screenshots of the sticky-fingered letter lifter.

The crook came through the hallway with his backpack on and, at one point, he stopped what he was doing and went inside the laundry room.

“He stole so many goodies. He has to fill his bookbag,” DiNassa said.

Miami Beach and the U.S. Postal Police went on the case with plenty of footage and pictures to work with.

A screenshot showed that the crook was maskless.

Officers would like to see his next picture taken at the Miami-Dade County Jail.

“Get the word out. There’s a dude in a FedEx shirt, which has thrown a lot of people off, because he looks like he’s legitimate,” DiNassa said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it’s leading the investigation and is offering up to $1,000 reward for anyone with information that could lead to the capture and conviction of the letter lifter seen in the surveillance video.

FedEx said their all of their delivery drivers have photo badges on, and if anyone suspects any shady activity, they’re prompted to call authorities.

If you have any information on this theft or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.