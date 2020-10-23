Man pelted with paintballs under I-95 overpass in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who is living out of his car is sharing his story after, he said, he was pelted with paintballs while underneath the Interstate 95 overpass in Northwest Miami-Dade.

While Thursday evening’s incident may have been a prank, Marshall Price said this was no laughing matter.

“It wasn’t funny,” he said.

The victim said those responsible for the attack shot at him as they were driving by his stalled car.

“I didn’t know what was happening. It seemed like all kinds of things were happening at once,” he said. “I could see somebody was shooting a gun, I didn’t know it was a paintball gun.”

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the dark roadway under the freeway in the area of Northwest 111th Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 7 p.m.

About four paintballs made contact with Price’s vehicle. He said he called police not long after he felt the impact.

“I think one went right through the car, in this window and out the other,” he said. “I didn’t know what it was, and looking on the ground, I see that there are, like, little spheres of paint.”

Price noticed his elbow and his side view mirror, now broken, were covered in yellow paint.

The victim said he was not injured, but the incident still hurts, because his car has also been his home for the last three years, and the only reason he was under the overpass was because the vehicle wouldn’t start.

“I’ve been stuck here for about four or five days with a dead battery,” he said.

Price said he’s thankful the outcome wasn’t worse. and even though he may never find out who hit him with those paintballs, something good did come out of it.

“I feel great because the police started my car,” he said.

Price said a pedestrian who was walking by was also hit with paintballs, but he did not stay at the scene.

