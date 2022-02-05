MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man is sharing his story days after, police said, he was mugged along Lincoln Road by two men who were later arrested and are also being investigated for another robbery on South Beach.

Wednesday morning’s incident was so traumatic that the victim asked not to be identified.

“Out of nowhere, I just got attacked,” he said. “I was getting fists, fists, fists, fists, everything. I thought it was never going to end.”

According to the Miami Beach Police report, the victim was walking from his place of work when he “was continuously struck with closed fists about the head and body.”

“My whole back of my head was gushing blood, my face was gushing blood,” said the victim.

Along with taking an expensive Gucci shoulder bag, the victim said, the robbers ripped him off of his wallet, cash and car keys.

“Everything that’s important to me is gone,” he said. “Thank God I’m alive.”

Investigators said the robbery and beating were part of a crime spree.

On Thursday, police said, they struck again in broad daylight along Ocean Drive, near Prime 112.

Detectives said the pair wore ski masks when they ambushed a woman.

The police report states the victim “was told to give her valuables as one of the subjects showed her a black firearm that he had removed from inside a Gucci crossbody bag.”

Investigators said her gold necklace was taken.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence after officers shut down Fifth Street and towed a BMW from the scene.

Police said they tracked the suspects’ U-Haul van after it was caught on city surveillance video.

Detectives said they followed the suspects and eventually chased them on foot before they were apprehended and placed under arrest.

The suspects, identified as Brandon McDonald and Tarik Walker from New York, later appeared in bond court, where they faced a list of charges, including armed robbery and aggravated battery.

About the U-Haul van, the surveillance video of it was given to police by Mitch Novick, the owner of the Sherbrooke Hotel and a crime watchdog.

“I’m always happy to assist the police,” he said.

The footage also shows the suspects getting out of the van.

Investigators confirmed the men in the video are the suspects. They were also able to recover their prints.

As of Friday night, McDonald and Walker remain in jail.

