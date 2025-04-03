HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - The search for a missing man who has dementia came to a tragic end when he was found dead in the back of a city-owned vehicle in a junkyard lot.

Francisco Javier Leon de Armas, 78, went missing on Sunday in Homestead.

“I received a call from my daughter Sunday night that my father is missing,” said Francisco Leon De Armas Jr., the man’s son.

Home surveillance video captured the 78-year-old leaving his home on the day he went missing.

The family, worried about his safety, began searching for their loved one.

“We kept looking for days. We printed out pictures, the whole family. We started driving from Florida City, Homestead, Leicester City. I called the Homestead Police. I made a report of a missing old timer,” said De Armas.

After searching for him for days, Leon said he wandered into a junkyard lot controlled by the City of Homestead Parks and Recreational Department, which is filled with impounded police and city vehicles, and saw the unthinkable.

“Yesterday, morning there was some units parked back there and that’s when I had a gut feeling that something was off and something was wrong,” said Leon Jr,” he said.

He said his father climbed into a vacant police car that was in that lot and was locked in the back seat for days.

“I just hope my father didn’t suffer. He could have died of a stroke, he could have died of hunger, thirst or the heat in the vehicle in the back of a patrol cruiser. You can’t get out,” said De Armas.

The man’s son claims negligence by the City of Homestead is to blame for his father’s death. He said the lot was left open, allowing his father to walk in.

“That fence is open 24/7 in the back,” said De Armas.

Hours after his father was found, De Armas said the city installed a new chain and lock to close the lot.

“After the fact that what happened to my father, they decided to put a brand new chain, a brand new lock and I wish things were different because I didn’t want my father to go this way,” he said.

Now, De Armas and his family have to bury their loved one who they describe as a hardworking, good man.

“My father, the words I can say is he was a good man, hardworking man. He came from Cuba in the 80s looking for a better life,” said De Armas. “I wanted my father to go in his bed as an old timer.”

In a statement, the City of Homestead said:

“We are deeply saddened to report the tragic death of Francisco Javier De Armas who had been reported missing. On Wednesday April 2, 2025, he was discovered inside the backseat of a decommissioned vehicle located in a fenced area of the City of Homestead’s motor pool. The vehicle had been designated for disposal and was not in active service. The Homestead Police Department initially handled the missing persons case, which has since been turned over to Miami-Dade Homicide for further investigation. We are working closely with investigators to determine exactly how this happened. We are fully committed to a thorough and transparent review of all circumstances surrounding this tragic event. We ask for patience and compassion as we support the family and our community through this loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this incredibly difficult time.”

The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office has taken over this investigation.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.