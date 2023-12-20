SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A death investigation is underway in Southwest Miami-Dade, as police reported that a man was fatally mauled by his own dog.

Yellow tape surrounded the home along Southwest 104th Terrace and 123rd Court where the man was killed on Monday night, along with members of the Miami-Dade Police Department and animal service vans.

“A family friend of the deceased victim had not heard from this person since around Sunday,” said MDPD Det. Andre Martin “That person then came to the residence to check on their friend where they found them deceased in the garage of the home. emergency services were called, officers arrived and they observed the victim deceased in the garage from what appeared to be numerous dog bites.”

Calls for emergency services described a bloody incident in the home where loud barking was heard from a block away.

“The investigation at this point, is starting to look like that may have been the cause of death of the victim.”

Medical examiner and animal services vans have come and gone from the scene throughout Monday night as the investigation continues.

