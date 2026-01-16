MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man faced a judge, one day after a police pursuit ended in his capture.

Antwan Moss faces several drug related charges after, Miami Beach Police said, he was in possession of illegal narcotics and attempted to run from them.

Surveillance video captured an officer getting out of his truck and heading after Moss on his scooter near Collins Avenue and Ninth Street on Thursday in Miami Beach.

Moss was caught a few blocks away.

The bags of drugs, which included cocaine, were found in a nearby alleyway.

A judge found probable cause and issued an $8,000 bond.

