MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man in connection to several break-ins on the Venetian Islands in Miami Beach.

According to Miami Beach Police, Peter Gatlyn burglarized several homes and took off with personal belongings, depriving multiple families of their sense of security.

A Venetian islands homeowner who spoke with 7News on Friday said she was targeted by the suspect.

The victim, who asked not to be identified or show her face on camera, shared surveillance video showing Gatlyn leaving her home.

“That’s him exiting my house with all the stolen laptops, cash, my jewelry,” said the victim. “I don’t even know what else is in his pocket. It’s really upsetting.”

The victim said she’s riled up from the break-in that, she said, occurred while she and her husband were away.

“We feel so violated. It was so creepy. Like, I don’t even know what he’s doing in the house for 90 minutes,” she said.

One place the suspect definitely hit up was the victim’s kitchen.

“Such a creep. He took a soda,” she said.

Along with several laptops, the victim said, the most precious items that were swiped were sentimental pieces of jewelry.

“It’s all the photos of when my husband and I first started dating, so every time I think about it, I start getting really choked up and upset, because I’ll never get those photos back,” she said. “I went to six different pawnshops, and nothing has surfaced yet, so I don’t think I’ll ever get my stuff back.”

Gatlyn appeared in bond court on Friday.

“Mr. Gatlyn’s got five cases,” said the presiding judge.

According to the arrest report, Gatlyn robbed several homes in the beginning of June, and in one case, “entered the rear of the residence while the homeowner was asleep and stole two MacBook computers, one phone and threw up inside the bathroom.”

“That’s disgusting. I feel so sorry for them,” said the victim.

A week ago, surveillance footage showed a man roaming the backyard of another home as the owner slept inside. He’s seen using a towel in an attempt to try to open a door. He also checked the fridge before leaving.

“I don’t want the public defender’s office,” said Gatlyn in court. “I want to represent myself.”

Gatlyn faces a list of charges connected to multiple cases.

“The fact that he invaded our privacy and our home – this guy doesn’t belong out of jail. I feel like he should get the maximum penalty possible,” said the victim.

The victim has since visited six different pawn shops in hopes of retrieving her valuables, yet so far nothing has come up.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.