MIAMI (WSVN) - The attorneys of Donald Armstrong, a man who was left paralyzed after a police confrontation during a mental health episode, are set to hold a news conference after his arraignment in Miami.

The 47-year-old Miami man now faces charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest without violence. His attorneys, Ben Crump and Larry Hanfield, and family members will be speaking at the news conference following Armstrong’s arraignment to demand all charges to be dropped.

The civil rights attorneys have been hired to represent Armstrong after an encounter with Miami Police on March 7 at Northwest 58th Street and Seventh Court, where he was tased twice and shot six times. The incident has since led to outrage and calls for justice.

Armstrong, who was experiencing a mental health episode at the time of ther police response, was filmed by bystanders duriong the confrontation. Video evidence showed Armstrong at the entrance of the home, allegedly holding a sharp object. In that same video, Armstrong lifts his shirt to prove he was unarmed before being tased and shot by officers.

Armstrong’s legal team said that the video clearly shows excessive force being used as several shots were fired even after he had already fallen to the ground.

One day after the shooting, the family’s pastor, the Rev. Dr. Gaston E. Smith, spoke out about the incident.

“I do know that he was dealing with some emotional, perhaps mental concerns, that his mother was concerned about,” he said in an interview with 7News on March 8. “She reached out for help. She did not reach out for her son to be shot multiple times.”

Miami Police Chief Manny Morales released a statement following the shooting, saying in part, “I pledge to ensure that our department does better in addressing calls involving mental and behavioral issues.”

