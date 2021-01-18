Man leaving funeral hospitalized after crash in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a man to the hospitalized after, police said, he was involved in a crash in Northwest Miami-Dade after he had left a funeral.

7SkyForce HD hovered above the scene near Northwest 79th Street and 17th Avenue, Monday afternoon.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was injured when the car he was in crashed into another vehicle.

Paramedics transported the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The crash brought traffic in the area, including the funeral procession, to a standstill.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.