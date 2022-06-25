HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police detained a woman after, they said, a man was shot and killed in Homestead.

Homestead Police responded to the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 14th Street, in reference to a male who was shot, just after 3:20 a.m., Saturday.

Officers arrived to find a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Investigators believe the incident may be a domestic related.

The woman was transported to the Homicide Bureau for further questioning.

