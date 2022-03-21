MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was killed and a 17-year-old girl was taken to the hospital after, police said, shots rang out in different parts of Miami Gardens minutes apart.

7News cameras showed a car riddled with nearly 10 bullet holes in the driver’s side door outside of a home near Northwest 207th Street, Sunday night.

Officials said the teen came under fire just after 4 p.m. and was rushed to Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

The bullet-riddled sedan was later towed from the scene.

About four miles away, Miami Gardens Police units responded to a shopping plaza near Northwest 27th Avenue and 183rd Street.

Investigators said the man was fatally wounded in the parking lot of the shopping plaza.

Cellphone video showed the victim’s body moments before officers showed up.

Once they arrived, detectives closed off the bulk of the parking lot for hours as crime scene investigators worked the case.

Police confirmed a man seen in handcuffs on cellphone video is a person of interest in the shopping plaza shooting.

If you have any information on either shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

