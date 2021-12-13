HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Tragedy struck in a Hialeah neighborhood after someone opened fire in the parking lot of a Target store, leaving a man dead, sending a teenage boy to the hospital and leading police to take two people into custody.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1700 block of West 37th Street, just before 6 p.m., Sunday.

First responders arrived to find a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics transported both victims to Ryder Trauma Center, where the man died and the teen remains in unknown condition.

Police said they took two subjects into custody but have not provided further details, as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.