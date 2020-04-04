Man killed in standoff with police in Hialeah after barricading self with boy; officer, 3 others hurt

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed during a standoff with police in a Hialeah neighborhood after, authorities said, he shot three people inside an apartment, then barricaded himself with a boy, sending the victims and a police officer to the hospital.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of West 24th Avenue and 69th Street, at around 9:30 p.m., Saturday.

According to investigators, the 59-year-old subject injured three people inside the unit: his former partner, 48, her new boyfriend and her 31-year-old daughter. He then locked himself inside with the child, who is under the age of 9.

Police from multiple agencies, many dressed in tactical gear, swarmed the area and began firing flash bangs and tear gas in the home in an attempt to get the subject out.

After several hours, the SWAT team was called in to the scene. Units made their way inside the apartment and, police said, were forced to fire during a confrontation with the subject, fatally striking him.

The SWAT team was able to rescue the boy, who was not harmed.

Paramedics airlifted the civilian victims to Ryder Trauma Center. The subject’s former partner and her daughter have since been released from the hospital, but the former partner’s new boyfriend, a 51-year-old man, remains in critical condition.

Police said the officer suffered an injury to the foot that was not life-threatening and has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.