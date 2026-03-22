SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they are investigating a shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the victim was found with gunshot wounds near West Guava Street and Homestead Avenue, late Saturday night.

The victim was taken to Jackson South Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation is currently ongoing.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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