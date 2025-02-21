NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was shot and killed Friday afternoon after deputies responded to a ShotSpotter alert, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 75th Street at 4:09 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported the victim to Ryder Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No further details were immediately available.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.