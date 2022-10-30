MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the person or people responsible for a shooting in Miami that left a man dead.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near Northwest Seventh Avenue and 36th Street, just after 6 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find the victim suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

