Man killed in shooting at SW Miami-Dade gas station; victim carjacked and dragged, witness says

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the gunman responsible for a shooting at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead, and a witness said the victim was carjacked, then dragged down the street when he held on to his vehicle.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to two scenes one block apart, including the Shell station on the corner of Southwest 152nd Street and 122nd Avenue, just after 8 a.m., Saturday.

Witnesses at the gas station said the incident started as a carjacking or attempted robbery.

“They tried to steal or something, or robbery,” said witness Jose Meza.

However, police have not confirmed the robbery motive.

Evidence markers by the exit pointed out a cellphone and a shell casing.

“Kind of scary,” said a witness who asked not to be identified.

The witness described what he heard and saw at around 7:45 a.m.

“I was standing on the side of the building, and I heard two shots, and that’s when I stepped out to look to see what happened, and by then, he was being dragged down the street,” he said. “He was holding onto the car to keep it from being stolen.”

Police described the incident as an altercation between two men that escalated until one of them was shot.

“I went down to later assist him, and he had a gunshot wound to the leg,” said the witness.

The witness said he waited with the victim until paramedics and police arrived.

Crews transported him to Jackson South Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Officials said the shooter fled in an unknown direction.

The gas station remained closed for more than nine hours,

Police are attempting to determine what led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

