MIAMI (WSVN) - An armed subject who was rushed to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near Miami Edison Middle School has died, police said, an incident that led officers to take a second armed subject into custody.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said the call initially came in as a man in his 20s found shot in a field.

Investigators said the man suffered injuries to his head and leg.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police later confirmed he later succumbed to his injuries.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured several officers in the field, part of which was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Investigators said they have taken a second armed subject into custody.

Detectives have not provided further details about what led to the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating.

If you have any information on this shooting, call FDLE at 850-410-7000 or Miami Police’s non-emergency line at 305-579-6111.

