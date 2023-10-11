MIAMI (WSVN) - An armed subject who was rushed to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting near Miami Edison High School has died, police said, an incident that led officers to take a second armed subject into custody.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 62nd Street, at around 5:15 p.m., Wednesday.

Police said the call initially came in as a man in his 20s found shot in a field.

Area resident Laquandra Johnson said she is saddened by the violent series of events.

“It’s really said to see all of this going on in the community when it’s been a violent free-for-all a long time,” she said.

Johnson said she was outside with her children when she heard gunfire.

“We were just hanging out clothes, and we just heard the shots, and I basically just pushed my kids in the back door,” she said, “and once we looked, I just saw a guy running, and he just collapsed on the ground.”

Investigators said the man suffered injuries to his head and leg.

“I stood from afar, but yeah, they were really working really hard trying to save whoever it was who was shot,” said Johnson.

Paramedics transported the patient to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Police later confirmed he later succumbed to his injuries.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured several officers in the field, part of which was cordoned off by crime scene tape.

Investigators said they have taken a second armed subject into custody.

“It’s shocking to just hear it and just to have it in our own neighborhood,” said Johnson.

Hours later, after the sun set, officers were still at the scene and were expected to remain there into the night.

Detectives have not provided further details about what led to the shooting. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has taken over the investigation, which is typical in any officer-involved shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, call FDLE at 850-410-7000 or Miami Police’s non-emergency line at 305-579-6111.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.