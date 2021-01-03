Man killed in police-involved shooting near Homestead City Hall

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A confrontation between an armed suspected burglar and police in front of Homestead City Hall ended with the subject being shot and killed by officers, police said.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Homestead Police units responded to a burglary in progress, Sunday.

When officers arrived, investigators said, the subject fled on foot.

After setting up a perimeter, police said, officers located the subject in front of Homestead City Hall.

Officials said the subject discharged his weapon, prompting officers to return fire, striking him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

Police have recovered the subject’s firearm at the scene.

MDPD continues to investigate the incident.

