Man killed in police-involved shooting in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have shot and killed a man who, they said, was threatening to harm himself before he shot at officers in South Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Southwest 276th Street and 145th Avenue, at around 8:30 p.m., Monday.

#MDPD PIO is currently responding to a police involved shooting located at SW 145 Avenue and SW 276 Street. Please avoid the area due to increased police presence. More information to follow. pic.twitter.com/l0deFQGWV1 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) March 17, 2020

According to investigators, the subject was walking around a field while holding gun to his head. Officers who were patrolling the area tried to talk him out of hurting himself.

Moments later, police said, the man jumped a fence, got on motorcycle and drove off, leading officers down Southwest 145th Avenue, near Naranja Lakes Boulevard.

Shortly after, police said, he got off the bike put the gun to his head again. When officers deployed a Taser on him, detectives said, he fired shots at them. The officers returned fire in self-defense, fatally striking him.

It remains unclear how many officers opened fire and how many times the subject discharged his firearm.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.

