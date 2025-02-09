SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for an overnight shooting in Southwest Miami-Dade that left a man dead.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 266th Street and 138th Avenue, at around midnight on Saturday.

Responding deputies arrived to find several cars damaged with bullet holes.

Investigators said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported by friends to HCA Florida Cutler Bay Urgent Care, where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information on this shooting, or the whereabouts of the subject or subjects involved, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.