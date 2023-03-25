MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of a Ford Mustang who, they said, struck and killed a man in downtown Miami and fled on foot.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run in the area of Southwest Second Avenue and Second Street, Saturday morning.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Cameras at the scene captured the victim covered with a yellow tarp and crime scene tape cordoning off part of the street as police investigated.

Detectives said the dark gray Mustang involved in the crash was left behind, and the driver took off.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.