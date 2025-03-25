PALMETTO BAY, FLA. (WSVN) – Detectives with the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a man was killed at a bridge construction site in Palmetto Bay.

The site is located in the area of SW 168th Street and SW 87th Avenue.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area north of Southwest 168th Street and south of Southwest 163rd Terrace along SW 87th Avenue as the investigation continues.

No additional details about the victim or the circumstances have been released.

