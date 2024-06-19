COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood that left a man dead.

According to City of Miami Police, the incident occurred at 3320 SW 37th Ave., at around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

“3317 Oak Ave. 3317 Oak Ave. Advising of a male shot,” said a 911 dispatcher.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Members of the victim’s family who arrived at the scene identified the victim as Chris, more commonly known as “Rolex.”

“I just heard that he passed, that he died, that Chris died,” said Thaddeus, a neighbor. “He was a young man whose life had so much promise, and then to hear he’s died on a corner, on a street corner less than two blocks away from where he lives. Less than block away from where he lives.”

The crime scene remains cordoned off, including a bicycle and a car.

Police have closed roads along the 3300 block of Douglas Road and Oak Avenue.

Homicides detectives and crime scene technicians are on the scene, but what exactly played out at this location remains unclear.

Police are now searching for the alleged shooter.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.