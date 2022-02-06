CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument inside of a Publix supermarket in Coral Gables took a violent turn, leaving a man dead, police said.

According to Coral Gables Police, the victim and another man got into an argument while waiting in the checkout line, Saturday. That’s when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man, killing him.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. at a Publix located around Ponce de Leon Boulevard and Flagler Street.

“Very, very crazy, because I’m at that Publix at least four times a week,” said a resident. “It’s very alarming, like, you never know, so a small altercation, which is very common in Miami, it can lead to you not returning home.”

The grocery store closed down for the night following the incident, but it reopened Sunday morning.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

