SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash in Southwest Miami-Dade that, witnesses said, left an older man dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along Coral Way, near Southwest 59th Avenue, just after 7 a.m., Saturday.

7News cameras captured the victim’s mangled Nissan Cube, as well as police officers at the scene.

A good Samaritan who rushed to the victim’s aid spoke with 7News.

“You don’t want to get up and think that outside of your door will be somebody dead. Like, it’s really sad,” said the man, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera.

Witnesses said the victim was driving west when he hit a utility pole, swiped several parked cars and crashed into a house.

“He must have died instantly, because it was very hard,” said the good Samaritan.

The good Samaritan, who lives a few doors down, said he heard the crash and immediately ran outside to help the driver.

“I tried to open the car, but it was impossible, and there were three other people trying to help him, too, but they were already calling 911,” he said.

First responders arrived at the scene to help the victim, but it was too late, and he was pronounced dead.

Those who live nearby said they wish they could have done more to help and are praying for his family.

“It was very sad,” said the good Samaritan. “All day I’ve been thinking about him. May God have him rest in peace.”

As of late Saturday night, police have not identified the victim or provided further details about what may have caused the crash.

