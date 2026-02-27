NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and five people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash that shut down a busy intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities and fire rescue officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the wreck at Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Responding deputies arrived to find multiple vehicles and multiple people injured on the intersection.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced a man dead at the scene.

7Skyforce hovered above the mangled cars, some of which reportedly went into a bus stop next to a gas station.

Officials said they assessed the eight surviving victims. Three of them refused transport, and the five others were transported to area hospitals by ground. The conidtions of those who were taken to the hospital are unknown.

Back at the scene, deputies shut down the intersection while they investigate. They urge drivers to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

