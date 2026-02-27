NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was killed and five people were taken to the hospital after they were involved in a violent crash that shut down a busy intersection in Northwest Miami-Dade for several hours, authorities and fire rescue officials said.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene of the wreck at Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue, just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

Responding deputies arrived to find multiple vehicles and people injured on the intersection.

“Two vehicles were involved in an accident in the middle of the intersection, and as a cause of the accident, one of the vehicles were redirected towards a bus stop where the victims were standing nearby,” said MDSO Deputy Joseph Peguero.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived shortly after and pronounced a man dead at the scene.

Rod Galaurius, the brother of one of the victims, said his 19-year-old sibling had gotten off the highway in his black Acura sedan when he was hit by a silver Nissan Murano.

“From what I’m hearing, he was at the stop. He was waiting to go, he was going to work, on the way to work, he was going straight, and as he was going, the other car hit him,” said Galaurius. “He was sitting in the yellow light to go back to work, but the car spun, and apparently, I guess it got to there. That’s what I was hearing when he called me.”

Galaurius said his brother is now in the hospital undergoing treatment. He is expected to be OK.

7Skyforce hovered above the mangled cars, some of which reportedly went into a bus stop next to a gas station, as well as multiple yellow tarps near the bus stop.

Officials said they assessed the eight surviving victims. Three of them refused transport, and the five others were transported to area hospitals by ground. The conditions of those who were taken to the hospital are unknown.

Back at the scene, deputies shut down the intersection for much of the day while they investigated and placed evidence markers throughout the intersection.

“Their backup and everybody else is here. They’re trying to obtain every video that they can. We are urging and asking the community that if you have a business nearby or you were driving by and you have dashcam video, please contact the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 305-471-TIPS. Provide us that information and those videos, which is crucial for our investigation,” said Peguero.

MDSO Traffic Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.