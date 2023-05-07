MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP/WSVN) — A man was killed and two women were wounded in a shooting early Sunday at a Miami Beach nightclub, police said.

Authorities began receiving reports of shots being fired just before 4 a.m. at the address for the GALA nightclub in the city’s South Beach area, Miami Beach police said in a news release.

Responding officers said they found three people with apparent gunshot wounds. A man and two women were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where the man died, police said. The women were expected to recover.

Speaking through a translator, a man who was working near the nightclub at the time the shots rang out.

“The club’s security ran out to the street. The women ran out of the club crying and were all shaken up,” said the man, who asked not to be identified or show his face on camera. They tried calming them down. Due to all the noise, the gunshots couldn’t be heard. It was really bad, really bad.”

Police didn’t report making any arrests or identify any suspects or a motive for the shooting.

The nightclub didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment, but a spokesperson posted a statement to its Instagram story. It reads, “We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment. Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this time. We are fully committed to providing assistance and cooperating with the Miami Beach PD as they conduct their ongoing investigation.”

Miami Beach has dealt with a spate of weekend shootings in recent months.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.