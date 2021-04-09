Man kidnaps woman at knifepoint at NE Miami-Dade parking garage, takes victim’s cash from ATM

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a man who, they said, kidnapped a woman at knifepoint from a parking garage in Northeast Miami-Dade, drove off in the victim’s car with her and took money out of her bank account.

Miami-Dade Police on Friday released surveillance video of a man who, they said, is the subject in the March 23 incident.

Security cameras captured the subject, seen wearing an orange shirt, hat and orange shoes, as he walked along Northeast 120th Street, then inside a nearby parking garage just off Biscayne Boulevard.

When the victim got out of her car, police said, the assailant put her in a chokehold, pulled a knife and demanded she stay quiet, then threw her to the ground and restrained her wrists with zip ties.

Investigators said the subject forced the victim into the back seat of her car and drove to an unspecified bank.

Police said the man demanded the victim’s PIN and withdrew an undisclosed sum of cash from the ATM.

Detectives said he drove back to the garage off Biscayne Boulevard, ordered the victim to get into the trunk of her car and walked away.

However, police said, the victim escaped and flagged someone down who dialed 911. By the time officers arrived, the man was gone.

Police are now hoping someone recognizes the subject and comes forward with information.

If you have any information on this armed kidnapping and carjacking, or if you recognize the subject,, call Miami-Dade Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

