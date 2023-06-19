MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy traffic was seen near Red Road as officials covered a body with a yellow tarp in Miami Gardens Monday.

A man is believed to have jumped from the northbound State Road 823 overpass.

He landed on the northbound lanes of the Turnpike, where an oncoming silver Honda sedan struck him.

The victim died on the scene as a result of his injuries.

There are currently only two northbound travel lanes flowing.

The onramp from northbound Red Road to northbound Turnpike is shut down. Commuters are advised to avoid the area.

