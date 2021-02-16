Man jumps into lake while running from police at Miami Lakes golf course

MIAMI LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A subject has been stopped by police but not before he jumped into a lake to try to flee the authorities.

The man had jumped into a lake at a Miami Lakes golf course.

7SkyForce HD shows police surrounding the lake at around 7 a.m., Tuesday morning.

Authorities talked to the man, who eventually got out of the body of water.

He was arrested on the scene.

It’s unclear why police were after him.

