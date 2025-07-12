SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s double trouble for a man locked up for a crime against law enforcement officers, now facing new charges.

Kevin Prater is accused of sending troubling letters to several officials, including a judge and a Miami-Dade assistant state attorney.

Prosecutors said the 42-year-old, who is in jail for threatening law enforcement officers, sent the letters using another inmate’s identity.

Prater stood before a Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer, Friday morning. He faces a list of charges that include threats to kills or do bodily injury.

Prater went to jail in November, accused of ramming into several police cruisers and other vehicles with a pickup truck in Southwest Miami-Dade.

