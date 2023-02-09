NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - On Thursday, police arrested Dionicio Enrique Castro, 30, for drug possession and a petty theft warrant from a year ago following a deadly crash that brought traffic to a halt on a busy bridge that connects Miami to North Bay Village.

Police and rescue crews then began searching Castro’s car and that was when they found several items, including a bag that was believed to be marijuana, a scale, and a handgun on the floorboard.

The collision happened just after 2 p.m., Wednesday along Northeast 79th Street Causeway bridge when a black Mazda SUV and a grey Nissan collided.

Other drivers near the scene immediately rushed to help.

Police said Castro, was speeding when he approached the crest of the bridge, then veered into the eastbound lanes, striking the median, causing his SUV to go airborne roughly about 23 feet, before landing in the westbound lanes and striking the Nissan with three people inside.

Rescue crews would arrive at the scene to find a total of four people injured.

The bridge closed for several hours in both directions but has since reopened.

Crash victims were taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center and North Shore Medical Center in various conditions. Three of those were trauma alerts.

Miami Police later reported that one woman involved in the crash, a front passenger in the Nissan died from her injuries. The condition of the other passengers is unknown at this time.

Castro is still recovering from a hip injury at Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. According to Officer Kiara Delva, he now faces multiple charges.

“Has been charged with a warrant that he had out for his arrest as well as drug-related charges, now the investigation is still ongoing and we’re still working to determine what he’s going to be charged with as it pertains to the crash. So it still remains an open investigation and he may be facing additional charges in regards to the crash,” said Delva.

The crash investigation is still ongoing and therefore no arrest in connection to the crash itself has been made yet.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.