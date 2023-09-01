SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man shot two people inside a Southwest Miami-Dade home before he turned the gun on himself, police said, sending the surviving victims to the hospital and leaving the residents of a quiet neighborhood on edge.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to reports of a shooting at a home in the area of Southwest 165th Terrace and 99th Avenue in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood, shortly before 4:30 p.m., Friday.

Responding officers arrived to find a man inside who had shot himself in the head, as well as a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said a second woman inside the home was unharmed.

Neighbors said they could hear a woman’s scream, but they were so shocked and stunned by what happened that no one wanted to talk on camera.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as MDPD squad cars and crime scene investigation units surrounded the residence.

7News cameras captured officers speaking with two women.

Officials said the surviving victims were rushed to Jackson South Medical Center as trauma alerts. As of Friday evening, their conditions are unknown.

MDPD’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate.

