MIAMI (WSVN) - The victim of a violent hit-and-run is heading home from the hospital and talking about the crash that left him banged up, as police continue their search for the driver responsible.

7News cameras captured Gilberis Lopez-Hernandez shortly after he was wheeled out of Jackson Memorial Hospital in a wheelchair, Friday afternoon,

The victim, who came to South Florida from Cuba last year, first spoke with 7News on the phone from his hospital bed on Thursday.

Five days after, police said, he was struck while on his scooter, he gets to go home. Before that, he spoke with 7News in Spanish, and his nephew translated for him.

“Still very emotional, but very appreciative for the help that they’ve given him here at the hospital,” said his nephew. “He still feels pain in his leg and his hip.”

When asked whether he’s aware the injuries he suffered could have been much worse, Lopez-Hernandez’s nephew said, “He’s very aware that he could have passed away. He’s very appreciative to be here and alive.”

Lopez-Hernandez said the driver who struck him just sped off. Police said they are looking for a red Chevy Camaro or Ford Mustang.

The 49-year-old victim, a father of three, said he was heading home from work Monday evening when he was hit near the intersection of Delaware Parkway and 20th Street.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units rushed to help after the crash, which was partially caught on Ring surveillance video.

The camera’s view is partially obstructed by a column at an apartment building, but it captured audio of the moment of impact.

“Don’t leave! Give me the tag!” a woman is heard screaming in Spanish.

The surveillance video captured the red car involved as the driver left the scene.

As if the physical pain isn’t enough, Lopez-Hernandez said, there are concerns for his sick wife in Cuba.

Lopez-Hernandez said he came to Miami to try and provide a better life for his family with a good job, so money can be sent for pressing needs back home.

When asked whether he has a message to anybody who can help the police track down the driver who hit him and fled the scene, Lopez-Hernandez’s replied, “He’d appreciate the information, because he felt like he was responsible for hitting him, and then leaving him, abandoned on the street, not offering any help.”

Lopez-Hernandez’s loved ones have set up a GoFundMe page to help with expenses. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000. In addition, Lopez-Hernandez’s employer said he is offering $15,000 for any information about the driver.

