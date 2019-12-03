Man injured during attempted burglary at Family Dollar in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have responded to an attempted burglary at a store in the City of Miami.

Miami Police responded to a Family Dollar along Northwest 36th Street and 10th Avenue, just before 5 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD was above the scene where a heavy police presence could be seen blocking a portion of the road.

Officials said a man tried to gain entry through the store’s roof.

A hole on the roof could be seen by 7SkyForce.

Officers arrived at the scene just in time to prevent the burglary.

7News cameras showed the man on top of the roof as officers were heard giving him verbal commands.

At some point, the suspect either jumped or fell off the roof.

Miami Fire Rescue transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries.

A bicycle and backpack found near the scene was collected as evidence.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.