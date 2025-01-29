NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - An argument in the parking lot of a gas station in Northwest Miami-Dade escalated into gunfire, sending a man to the hospital and triggering a search for the shooter responsible, authorities said.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, they received a ShotSpotter alert notifying them about a shooting at the Mobil gas station on the corner of Northwest 27th Avenue and 103rd Street, at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

“Reports of a male shot in the arm on 10291 Northwest 27th Avenue, Mobil gas station,” was heard over the Broadcastify police scanner.

First responders arrived at the scene to find the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Witness Gina Hernandez said she helped the man call 911.

“I was walking down the alley, and I seen a guy full of blood,” she said. “He didn’t tell me too much. He just said somebody pulled like, you know, he got shot [by] somebody that he didn’t know who it was, what happened. He didn’t know nothing.”

Investigators said there was some sort of argument between drivers, followed by shots fired.

“I just hear a few shots so, you know, you’ve got to get out of the way. You know, the car went that way,” said witness Justin Ceus.

The man who was shot went running for help, and thefunman took off, investigators said.

Paramedics with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue rushed the patient to Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries. Officials said the victim was stable on the way to the hospital.

“All I can say is I hope the guy is all right. I hope he’s alive. I hope he’s good, and be careful out here in these street man. These streets aren’t easy out here,” said Hernandez.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as officers blocked off an portion of the gas station and canvassed the area for evidence.

Deputies were seen entering a nearby restaurant called Bar Cafeteria La Malquerida, located south of the gas station.

Officials blocked off the entrance with crime scene tape, indicating that this is possibly a second scene.

They also covered the license plate of a white car parked outside the restaurant. The sedan, which had blood spatter on the side, was later towed away from the scene.

As of late Wednesday afternoom, authorities have not provided an update on the victim’s condition.

Detectives said no arrest have been made at this time, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

