Man in wheelchair struck by van in hit-and-run in SW Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a man in a wheelchair in the Goulds section of Southwest Miami-Dade.

The crash happened along U.S. 1 near Southwest 216th Street, just before 9 p.m., Tuesday.

Paramedics transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Police said a van hit the man and kept going.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

