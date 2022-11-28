NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair who was struck by an 18-wheeler in Northwest Miami-Dade has died in the hospital, and now his widow is making an emotional plea for information as police make progress tracking down the driver of the truck.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, Maria Rojas remembered her husband Oswaldo, the man she described as the love of her life.

“I have very good memories of him. From the get-go, he was very good. He’s been good,” she said.

As for what life is now like without Oswaldo, Maria replied, “It’s very hard.”

According to Miami-Dade Police, Oswaldo was sideswiped blocks from his home, in the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue, by a truck driver who kept on going, Tuesday.

While detectives initially called the incident a hit-and run, they said the driver might not even be aware that the semi-truck hit the man.

“This is devastating; I’m shaking inside. I don’t know what I’m doing,” said Maria. “I can barely walk, because I have pain from the stress.”

Paramedics rushed Oswaldo to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He underwent surgery before he passed away on Sunday at age 60.

“This is tragedy all of a sudden,” said Maria.

7News obtained surveillance video of the moment the truck became involved in the crash, then headed eastbound toward Interstate 95.

Police said they were trying to locate the truck and the driver. After 7News reached out to investigators, they said they have identified the driver and the trucking company, adding that the investigation is still active and ongoing.

It remains unclear whether or not police view the incident as a crime, or whether anyone was cited.

“I am going to pieces. I need for somebody to come forward,” said Maria.

If you have any information on this crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

