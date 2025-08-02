MIAMI (WSVN) - A disabled man was killed on Friday night in the Liberty City neighborhood of Miami after being struck by a three-wheeled motorcycle.

According to police, the pedestrian was in his wheelchair when he was hit by the vehicle.

The incident happened just after 10 p.m. a the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 53rd Street.

Both the driver and the victim were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

The driver is still being treated for his injuries.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the parties involved.

It remains unclear if the driver will be facing any charges.

