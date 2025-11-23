MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for a driver after a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and left helpless in the middle of the street in Liberty City.

“Intersection number 17 and 5-4, he’s supposed to be in a wheelchair in the middle of the street,” said a 911 operator.

The wheelchair nearly flattened, and all that remains after the man who uses it was struck by a driver who did not stop police said.

“It’s gonna be a gray SUV traveling westbound on Northwest 54th Street, passing Northwest 18th Avenue,” a police officer radioed in.

“Being a human, I have sympathy with him,” said a Chevron employee who witnessed the hit and run.

That employee works right in front of where the accident happened, near Northwest 54th Street and 18th Avenue.

He told 7News that he knows the victim and said he lives on the streets.

“He lives over here, then I gave him the soda or something,” said the employee.

He said he usually sees the man every day, until now that he was hit.

“He should have stopped the car, take him, put him in the car, and call the rescue, you want to help him,” said the employee.

The man was transported by first responders to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center early Saturday morning.

At this time, police have not released any further information on the condition of the man who was hit, but are still on the hunt for the driver responsible and are seeking the public’s assistance in finding them.

They ask that anybody with any further information on the whereabouts of the driver of that vehicle step forward.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

