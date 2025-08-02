MIAMI (WSVN) - A man in a wheelchair was killed in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood of after he was struck by a three-wheeled motorcycle, police said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 53rd Street, just after 10 p.m. on Friday.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was in his wheelchair when he was hit by the vehicle.

Both the motorcycle driver and the victim were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

As of Saturday afternoon, the driver is still being treated for his injuries.

Officials have yet to release the identities of the parties involved.

It remains unclear whether or not the driver will be facing any charges.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.