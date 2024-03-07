MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital in serious condition following a police-involved shooting in a Miami neighborhood that was captured on video.

City of Miami Police units responded to the area of Northwest 58th Street and Seventh Court, Thursday afternoon.

Cellphone video captured five police officers standing near the front of a house. The man is seen standing on the front porch wielding a knife.

Moments later, officers deployed Tasers. After appearing to writhe in pain, the man either lunged at the officers or fell toward them. The officers then opened fire, striking the man multiple times.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the 40-year-old man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Audio from cellphone video captured between 10 and 11 shots fired.

Area resident Dan Davidson said he heard the gunfire.

“I was up on my balcony. I was petting my cats and stuff, you know, looking over, chilling out, and all of a sudden I hear like six gunshots, at least six gunshots, one right after the other, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh, man, that’s not firecrackers. Sometimes the kids do firecrackers out here.”

Davidson said he then went outside his home.

“So I come out here, and the cops were like, ‘OH! Get back in!'” he said. “And they were already coming, like 50 cop cars down this street, down this street, down there.”

Please avoid the area of NW 7 Ct and 58 St due to police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/CbxyVSJ5qS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 7, 2024

Cameras captured the moment paramedics wheeled the injured man into Ryder Trauma Center.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and a portion of Northwest 58th Street cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while police investigate.

