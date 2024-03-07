MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken a man to the hospital in serious condition following a police-involved shooting in a Miami neighborhood that was captured on video.

City of Miami Police units responded to a call about possibly high on narcotics causing a disturbance in the area of Northwest 58th Street and Seventh Court, just after 2 p.m., Thursday.

Cellphone video captured five police officers standing near the front of a house. The man is seen standing on the front porch wielding a blade.

A witness who recorded video of the incident said he noticed police cruisers in the neighborhood.

“I see this line of police cars. The instinct is to pull out my phone, just to see what happens,” he said.

The video shows the blade-wielding man accompanied by a woman and a man in a light blue shirt.

A police officer pulled the man in the blue shirt away from the front porch.

Investigators said the armed man refused to comply with the officers’ commands to drop the weapon.

“Shoot! Shoot in the heart!” the man is heard saying in the video.

Moments later, an officer deployed a Taser. When he stayed up, officers shocked him again.

After appearing to writhe in pain, the man either lunged at the officers or stumbled toward them while appearing to wave the blade. At least one officer opened fire, striking the man several times.

“Oh, my God. Oh, my God,” a woman is heard saying in cellphone video showing the man lying on the ground.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, the 40-year-old man was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

Audio from cellphone video captured between 10 and 11 shots fired.

Area resident Dan Davidson said he heard the gunfire.

“I was up on my balcony. I was petting my cats and stuff, you know, looking over, chilling out, and all of a sudden I hear like six gunshots, at least six gunshots, one right after the other, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom, boom,'” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Oh, man, that’s not firecrackers. Sometimes the kids do firecrackers out here.”

Davidson said he then went outside his home.

“So I come out here, and the cops were like, ‘Oh! Get back in!'” he said. “And they were already coming, like 50 cop cars down this street, down this street, down there.”

Please avoid the area of NW 7 Ct and 58 St due to police activity in the area. pic.twitter.com/CbxyVSJ5qS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 7, 2024

Cameras captured the moment paramedics wheeled the injured man into Ryder Trauma Center.

Back at the scene, 7News cameras captured a heavy police presence and a portion of Northwest 58th Street cordoned off with crime scene tape.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area while police remained at the scene for hours.

When asked whether officers had no other choice than to discharge their firearms so many times, Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz replied, “They did deploy the Taser, so they had the non-lethal, but the weapon that they used it, it had no effect, so then that officer made that determination to fire for everyone’s safety.”

One police officer was seen in the video appearing to fire their weapon. It’s unclear whether or not other officers also opened fire.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators urge anyone related to this incident to contact FDLE or call Miami Police at 305-579-6111.

