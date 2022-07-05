MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed a man to the hospital after, officials said, he collided with a boat while riding a personal watercraft off the Venetian Causeway in Miami.

Miami Fire Rescue and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of 1000 Venetian Causeway, at around 6:10 p.m. Monday.

“I saw the fireboat come in, fire rescue with the sirens blaring,” said yacht captain Ryan Starling.

“The boat is east of the Venetian Bridge and north of the causeway,” a first responder is heard saying in radio transmissions.

A City of Miami fireboat found the 30-year-old victim suffering from a head injury.

The injured man was brought to nearby Sea Isle Marina and was met by Miami Fire Rescue paramedics.

“Fire rescue was coming down the dock with a gurney, saw the victim with chest compressions and a defibrillator. They were doing chest compressions as he left the marina,” said Starling.

The man was transported to Ryder Trauma Center where he is listed in extremely critical condition.

At of late Monday night, it remains unknown what led to the crash.

Those who go on the water every day near where the crash took place said that too often a lack of experience is to blame.

“The biggest problem we have in South Florida is that you just need the means to pay for a vessel, and off you go. There’s no formal training like there is to drive a vehicle,” said Starling. “Unfortunately, South Florida continues to lead the nation in boating accidents, and it’s no coincidence.”

7News has requested more information on the condition of the man and what led to the crash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is in charge of the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.