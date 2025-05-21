MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after an overnight large scale manhunt at an apartment complex in Miami’s Edgewater neighborhood.

SWAT teams swarmed the Bay Parc Apartments located in the 1700 block of North Bayshore Drive early Wednesday morning, in an effort to capture a man.

Video shows heavily armed officers entering the building—searching floor by floor—for a man who was seen scaling balconies, attempting to evade arrest.

Many residents received emergency message alerts advising them to stay inside and lock their doors and balconies. Residents attempting to enter their homes—with some being stalled after walking their pets—were left stranded outside during the hours-long standoff.

“A lot of movement. A lot of police officers around. A lot of cops, a lot of vehicles. Definitely there was something big going on. It happens quite often around here in this neighborhood, honestly, sadly I guess,” said a man. “They wouldn’t tell us anything. I couldn’t even walk my dog.”

Later, officers were seen dragging the apparent suspect out of the apartment in handcuffs.

The circumstances surrounding the investigation, as well as the identity and potential crimes of the suspect, are unclear.

Officials have since left the area following a massive investigation.

7News has reached out to Miami Police for more details.

